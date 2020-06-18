Report: Everton want Beijing Guoan centre-back Kim Min-Jae

According to The Guardian, Everton are interested in signing Beijing Guoan centre-back Kim Min-Jae this summer, but they face competition from the likes of RB Leipzig, Watford, Southampton, Porto and PSV Eindhoven.

Liverpool, alongside Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, were once keen on the 6ft 3in defender ahead of the 2018 summer transfer window, and were hoping to run the rule on him at the World Cup.

However, injury struck less than two months to the tournament, preventing Jurgen Klopp’s side from watching him closely on the biggest stage.

Everton scouts have been impressed with Min-Jae’s quick feet, long passing, reading of the game and aggression, and he is keen to move to England.

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti wants a new centre-back this summer and has already been linked with reuniting with Paris Saint-Germain’s Thiago Silva.

However, the Brazilian’s £190,000-a-week wages demand is putting Everton off and they could turn attention to the 23-year-old.

The Goodison Park outfit have registered firm interest in the South Korean international and it will be interesting to see if they can beat other suitors to his signature.

Everton will have to pay around £14 million to land the services of Min-Jae, and with Beijing Guoan very much keen to sell, the final decision will most likely lie with the player.