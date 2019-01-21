Report: Everton want Artem Dzyuba on loan

According to reports from RT, Everton are showing interest in signing Artem Dzyuba from Zenit St. Petersburg in the January transfer window.
Everton wanted to sign the striker during the summer transfer window, and it seems that they have rekindled their interest in him this month.
The report claims that the 30-year-old is open to moving to England, which should serve as a potential boost for the Toffees.
Dzyuba has been in good form this season. He has made 16 appearances in the Russian Premier League for Zenit this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists.
The striker has also made an impact in the Europa League for the Russian club this season where he scored one goal and provided one assist.
Everton are badly in need of a striker in January. Cenk Tosun has cut a disappointing figure, while Silva has been forced to use Richarlison as a lone striker upfront.
Dzyuba may not be an exciting signing for Everton, but a short-term deal won’t be a bad move.