Report: Everton view Tom Davies as their present and future, but have told him to improve his consistency

According to The Athletic, Everton view Tom Davies as their present and future, but have told him to improve his consistency.
In his first Premier League start of the season, the 21-year-old ran the show alongside Andre Gomes in the middle of the park during Saturday’s 2-0 win against West Ham United, and he will now be looking to feature regularly going forward this term.
Davies has only played three league games this term, playing a combined 20 minutes against Crystal Palace and Manchester City, with his other appearance coming in the League Cup victory against Sheffield Wednesday.
Manager Marco Silva has praised the Everton academy graduate for his consistent work ethic at Finch Farm – with one club source dubbing him “a training ground animal” – and he will now hope he can build on weekend’s performance.
Davies has remained a regular player for England’s under-21 despite his struggles for game time at Goodison Park, and it will be interesting to see if he can now break into the Toffees star-studded midfield.
He played just 16 league games last term – around half of the 33 he featured in in 2017-18 – and a tougher challenge is now ahead of him as he tries to force his way into Silva’s plans.
Without a doubt, Davies is a massive talent with huge potential, but Everton want him to start proving his quality on a consistent basis sooner rather than later.