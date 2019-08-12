Report: Everton turned down chance to sign Lyon star Memphis Depay this summer

According to Sportsmail, Everton turned down the chance to sign Lyon forward Memphis Depay earlier this summer.
The Netherlands international was offered to several clubs in England and Europe, including Everton, but the Goodison Park outfit were not interested in securing his services, opting not to enter into talks with the player’s representatives.
Manager Marco Silva was only keen on sealing a deal for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha instead, but the Toffees were prised out of a move for the Ivory Coast international.
A summer transfer deadline day move for the Palace star fell through, prompting Everton to eventually make a late move for Nigerian forward Alex Iwobi.
The 23-year-old arrived from Arsenal for £35 million, and could make his debut against Watford this weekend.
It remains to be seen Iwobi will hit the ground running at Goodison Park, though, but Depay’s stats at Lyon suggest he might be a good addition to the Everton attack.
Despite scoring only seven goals in 53 games for Manchester United in 18 months at Old Trafford, the Dutchman has been a hit at France, scoring 34 goals in 88 league games since his arrival.
He definitely would have relished the chance of returning to the English top-flight and proving himself, but the fact that Toffees’ director of football Marcel Brands steered clear speaks volume.