Report: Everton, Tottenham, and Liverpool interested in David Brooks

AFC Bournemouth could lose many of their key players this summer following their relegation to the Championship.

The Cherries have already lost Nathan Ake who joined Manchester City for a fee of £40m. Also, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been offloaded to Sheffield United.





If the reports are to be believed, Bournemouth could lose the likes of Joshua King and Callum Wilson as well.

According to reports from Sky Sports (transfer live blog, 07:18), Bournemouth are playing a ‘waiting time’ over their exciting midfielder David Brooks.

A host of Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool, Leicester, Tottenham and Everton are keen to sign the highly-rated midfielder.

Bournemouth’s board have made it clear they want to keep 23-year old at the Vitality Stadium this summer. However, if they receive a handsome offer from any top Premier League side, the Cherries could sell him.

Having said that, they are yet to receive any offer for Brooks so far.

Brooks missed much of last season following an ankle surgery. He featured in all nine of Bournemouth’s games after the restart, scoring once.

Everton need a midfielder this summer, and Brooks would be a very good signing for them. The Toffees are also looking at other players like Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, and it remains to be seen whether they actually make any offer for him.

Tottenham, likewise, have already signed Pierre Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton. Plus, they don’t need enough funds to operate in the transfer market this summer.

Brooks could be an interesting option for Liverpool. He is young and dynamic, and fits in Liverpool’s recruitment policy as well. But, whether they would be willing to spend in the region of £35-40m for him remains to be seen.