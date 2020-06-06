Report: Everton top of the list for Newcastle target Adrien Rabiot

It is an open secret that Everton will be looking to bolster their midfield this summer.

Although the economic situation is not favourable for clubs to make big deals in the transfer market, Everton are still expected to show ambition under Carlo Ancelotti.

The likes of Morgan Schneiderlin is expected to depart, while the futures of Tom Davies and Fabian Delph could be assessed based on the performance in the rest of the season.

According to reports from Tuttosport, Everton are top of the priority list for midfielder Adrien Rabiot who could leave Juventus this summer.

The 25-year-old joined the Old Lady in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer after leaving PSG. However, he could be on the move again and several Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Newcastle and Wolverhampton Wanderers are vying for his signature.

However, Everton have an upper hand in the race, as Ancelotti knows the player very well having worked with him before at PSG.

The France international has made 17 appearances in Serie A and has played 278 minutes in the Champions League for Juventus so far this season.

Rabiot is a serial winner and is blessed with excellent technical abilities. He may not have excelled at Juventus but could be a very good signing for the Toffees.

Last month Calciomercato claimed that Newcastle United were interested in signing Rabiot from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

In fact, they reported that Newcastle had opened talks to secure the services of the former Paris Saint-Germain central midfielder.

It has been claimed that Rabiot will cost between €20 million (£17.83 million) and €30 million (£26.75m) in transfer fees this summer.