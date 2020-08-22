Report: Everton to open talks with Michael Keane over new contract

Everton want to hand Michael Keane a new contract, according to The Times.

It has been reported that the Toffees will open discussions with the 27-year-old over a new contract following speculation that Barcelona – under new manager Ronald Koeman – want to sign him.





As stated in the report, the England international central defender joined Everton from Burnley for £25 million in the summer of 2017 and has a contract at the Merseyside outfit until 2022.

Stats

Keane made 28 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton during the 2019-20 campaign, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 27-year-old centre-back scored one goal and provided two assists in 33 league games for the Toffees in 2018-19, according to WhoScored.

Good plan from Everton?

Keane may not have been a huge success at Everton, but there is no doubt that he is a very good central defender who can only get better in the coming years.

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the best managers in the world, and under the Italian tactician, the Englishman will improve and add more facets to his game.

Everton will be aiming to challenge for the Champions League places in the Premier League next season.