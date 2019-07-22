Report: Everton target Nicolas Pepe prefers Liverpool move

Everton are looking to bolster their wing position this summer and have earmarked Lille’s highly-rated Nicolas Pepe as their first-choice target.
Earlier this month, Liverpool Echo reported that Marco Silva wants to add the exciting attacker to his side but that his high price tag is proving to be a stumbling block.
The Toffees are determined to test Lille’s resolve this summer, but there are other potential suitors as well.
According to a report from Il Napolista, Serie A giants Napoli have already made the first move for the winger, having lodged a bid in the region of £45 million.
However, that offer won’t be enough to tempt Lille into selling their prized asset. L’Equipe suggests he would cost in the region of £71.8 million, and Napoli’s offer is well short of Lille’s valuation of the player.
Liverpool have been tracking the 24-year-old all summer long, and the winger prefers a move to Anfield.
The exciting winger was in tremendous form last season, racking up 23 goals and 12 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.
Although Liverpool have a wealth of attacking options, it remains to be seen whether they make any formal move for the player. No doubt, he would be an exciting addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Everton want him badly as well but unless Lille drop their asking price, it seems unlikely that the Toffees can bring him to Goodison Park this summer.