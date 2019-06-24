Report: Everton target Allan Saint-Maximin close to agreeing personal terms with Newcastle United

According to reports from Get France Football News, Allan Saint-Maximin is close to agreeing personal terms with Newcastle United.
The 22-year-old winger is valued at around €60 million (£53m- his release clause), and has been heavily linked with a move to Everton.
Earlier this month, French publication L’Equipe claimed that Everton had made contact with Nice regarding a potential move for the player.
Saint-Maximin scored 6 goals for Nice last season. He is capable of playing on both flanks and would be a very good signing for any Premier League side.
He is highly rated in France, and it seems Newcastle are also battling for his signature.
The report claims that Saint-Maximin is close to agreeing personal terms with the Magpies over a possible summer transfer.
Nice are expected to demand €30m for the winger but The Magpies are said to be willing to put €25m on the table. At this moment, negotiation on transfer fee has not been discussed between the two clubs.
Newcastle United, meanwhile, have announced today that manager Rafael Benitez will be leaving the club at the end of this month.