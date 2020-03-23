Report: Everton submit bid for Lille defender Gabriel

According to reports from French publication L’Equipe (h/t GFFN), three clubs have made a formal move to sign Lille defender Gabriel already.
The report claims that one Italian and two English sides have already submitted bids for the centre-back. Everton are one of the clubs, and the bid is worth between €27m and €32m (roughly £30m) excluding bonuses.
The 22-year-old has impressed heavily for Lille this season, and he would be a superb addition for Everton. However, he is wanted by a host of European clubs including AC Milan and Paris-Saint Germain. Premier League rivals Leicester City are also equally keen for his signature.
Patrick Boyland of The Athletic has claimed recently that the Toffees are indeed interested in signing the defender, and they have ‘scouted extensively’.
The Mirror claimed last week that Everton were in talks to sign Gabriel for £30million after Ancelotti had sanctioned a move. It seems the Toffees have made a formal approach now, and are looking to secure a deal for him at the earliest.
Ancelotti plans to bolster his defence in the summer and could sell either of Yerry Mina or Michael Keane. Gabriel has a contract at the club till 2023, and was even due to visit the training facilities of some of these clubs before the Covid-19 outbreak.