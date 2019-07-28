Report: Everton submit £55m bid for Wilfried Zaha

According to reports from Sky Sports, Everton have submitted a massive £55m bid for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.
Marco Silva has said in his last press conference that he is looking to sign a winger this summer, and now the Toffees have made a formal move for the former Manchester United winger.
The 26-year-old was arguably the best player for Palace last season where he scored 10 goals and provided five assists in the Premier League.
Undoubtedly, he is one of the best wingers in the Premier League, but it remains to be seen whether the offer would be enough to lure him to Goodison Park.
The Daily Mail recently claimed that Everton are looking to include Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy as part of the deal for Zaha who is reportedly valued at £80m by the Eagles.
The report claims that Everton have not included any player as a part of the deal. In that case, the first bid is way short of Palace’s valuation of the player.
If the deal goes through, Zaha will become the club-record signing for the Toffees.