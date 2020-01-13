Report: Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Gareth Southgate’s radar as Alan Shearer tips him for Euros squad

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on the radar of England manager Gareth Southgate as he considers his attacking options for the European Championship.
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will be sidelined until April with a torn hamstring, and while he is expected to be back before the tournament, the Three Lions boss is looking at the Toffees forward in order to boost his ranks.
Calvert-Lewin, 22, has eight goals in 15 Premier League starts this term, but he faces stiff competition for a place in the national team given the plethora of attacking talents the country boasts of.
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes the Everton striker has a chance of breaking into the Euros squad as long as he remains consistent going forward.
“Another player who has come into contention is Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin,” the striking legend told The Sun.
“But he has to do what we’ve seen in the past month on a regular basis to even have a sniff of a chance.”
Calvert-Lewin has five goals in his last seven league games for Everton, and he needs to keep scoring consistently if he is to force his way into Southgate’s plans.
With Carlo Ancelotti now the boss at Goodison Park, the youngster is expected to get better under his tutelage, and he will be getting into the Three Lions squad sooner or later as long as he keeps improving and getting the goals.