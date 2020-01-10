Report: Everton striker Cenk Tosun to join Crystal Palace on loan

According to reports from Turkish Football, Everton striker Cenk Tosun is edging closer to joining Crystal Palace on loan in January.
The report claims that talks have been held between the two clubs at an advanced level.
The Eagles are interested in a six-month loan deal, while Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has given the green signal for the transfer to go through.
The report adds that Tosun, who joined Everton for £27m in 2018, wants to stay in the Premier League. There was also an offer from Besiktas, but Tosun is settled in England with his family.
According to reports from The Mirror (transfer blog; 22:14), the striker will sign for Crystal Palace on Friday.
Good move for Palace?
The 40-times capped Turkey international has dropped down the pecking order at Goodison Park behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison. He has made two starts in the Premier League this season and has one goal to his name.
Tosun is a good player and would be a good signing for Palace. He is desperate to play regular football in the leadup to Euro 2020 in order to make it to the Turkey side.
Palace are looking to bolster their forward department and Tosun will not be a bad option for them.