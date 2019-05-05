Report: Everton still keen on PSG right-back Thomas Meunier, French giants holding out for £25million

According to Téléfoot (via GFFN), Everton are still very much interested in securing the services of Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier, and will make a move for him this summer after a winter deal fell through.
The Ligue 1 giants are holding out for £25million for the signature of the 27-year-old, and it remains to be seen if the Toffees are willing to meet their demands.
Everton first expressed interest in Meunier when they were discussing a possible deal for midfielder Idrissa Gueye with PSG during the January transfer window, but both teams couldn’t come to an agreement, and the Senegalese and Belgian weren’t able to swap sides.
With 30-year-old Seamus Coleman approaching the twilight of his career, a perfect replacement is needed, and manager Marco Silva will hope he can get someone who is capable of hitting the ground running immediately like Lucas Digne did.
The £18million summer signing, 25, has been the perfect successor to 34-year-old Leighton Baines, scoring four goals and assisting four others in 34 Premier League games.
Meunier has three goals and three assists in 20 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG this term and has the wealth of experience needed to excel in the English top-flight.
Securing his signature for £25million should be considered a huge steal, and Everton can’t afford to miss out on such opportunity.