Report: Everton still interested in Jamie Hamilton, but Wolves are leading the race

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Aston Villa are among the clubs interested in signing Jamie Hamilton.

It has been reported that Everton, Villa, Burnley and Fulham were keen on Hamilton in the January transfer window and are still interested in securing his services this summer.





However, according to the report, Liverpool and Wolves are at the front of the queue for the signature of Hamilton Academical defender and are leading the race for the 18-year-old.

The report has added that the Reds plan to place the teenager in their development squad.

The Daily Record reported only last month that Hamilton has signed up for the Scottish club for another season.

One for the future

Hamilton has already made his debut for the Hamilton first team, and the defender is one for the future.

It is not always easy to make the transition from Scottish football to the Premier League, and it will take the teenager some time.

However, there is no doubt that Hamilton is hugely talented, and if he works hard and stays focused, then he could have a very good career in England.

According to WhoScored, Hamilton made 11 starts and one substitute appearance in the Scottish Premiership this season.