Report: Everton step up chase to sign Kurt Zouma

According to reports from BBC, Everton are stepping up the chase to sign Kurt Zouma from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.
The 24-year-old joined the Toffees last season on loan from Chelsea and impressed Marco Silva with his performances. He made 32 Premier League appearances, scoring two goals for the Merseyside club.
The report claims that Everton have made the two-time Premier League winner their next top transfer priority after signing Andre Gomes from Barcelona earlier this week.
Everton will test Chelsea’s resolve as they are looking to bolster their defensive unit following their decision to let Phil Jagielka leave. Zouma is being seen as the ideal candidate to fill the gap.
While Silva and Marcel Brands are determined to get Zouma back, Chelsea would demand a fee in the region of £30m for the French defender.
Chelsea could be operating under a two-window transfer ban following an investigation into their signing of foreign under-18 players. And therefore, Zouma’s future is largely in the hands of the next Chelsea boss, who is expected to be Frank Lampard.