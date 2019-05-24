Report: Everton slap £100million pricetag on Richarlison’s head

According to The Sun, Everton will only let Brazilian forward Richarlison leave Goodison Park this summer for £100million.
The 22-year-old arrived from Watford for £50million last summer to reunite with manager Marco Silva, and the club will only sanction a sale for double of that amid interest from plenty suitors, including Manchester United.
Barcelona have also been linked with Richarlison, while Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid have already sent scouts to run the rule over him during the season.
Inter Milan are also interested in the services of the Brazilian, but have been put off by the Toffees’ asking price.
Richarlison wants to remain in the English top-flight, and it is believed the Red Devils might have a chance, although it remains to be seen if they will be willing to splash £100million on him.
The ex-Watford winger scored 13 league goals in 35 appearances for Everton, and the attraction of European football could see him leave this summer.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side can only offer the Europa League next season, and that might not boost their chances of landing the South American.
United need a forward capable of delivering every other week, and Richarlison provides exactly that in the final third.
The Blues aren’t keen on letting their prized possession go given his contributions to the side, and with the top-six on their mind, holding on to such a player will show how ambitious they are.