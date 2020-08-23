Report: Everton set to sign Napoli midfielder Allan this week

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is apparently frustrated with the club’s transfer strategies so far this summer.

According to reports from the Daily Star, the Italian is not happy after the Toffees missed out on two key targets – Gabriel and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg.





However, it seems it won’t be long before Everton seal their first major signing of the summer.

The Toffees have been heavily linked with a move for Napoli’s Allan this summer, and it seems they’re edging closer to securing his signature.

According to RaiSport journalist Ciro Venerato, Napoli have reached an agreement with Everton for Allan. He is expected to seal his move to the Merseyside club this week for a fee in the region of €30m, plus €5m on bonuses.

Allan will join Everton this week. Napoli will receive €30M plus €5M in bonuses.

Earlier this week, Sportitalia transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla (h/t Football Italia), claimed that Everton have submitted an offer in the region of £25m plus £4-5m in bonuses, which translates to approximately €35m.

Napoli are demanding a fee in the region of €40m. However, it seems, the Toffees have agreed a deal for the midfielder, and that it should be finalized in the next few days.

The 29-year-old joined the Naples club in 2015 from Udinese and was a key player when Ancelotti was in charge of the club.

Allan is not part of the project under current boss Gennaro Gattuso, and it seems his future lies away from Stadio San Paolo.