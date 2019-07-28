Report: Everton set to recruit Jean-Philippe Gbamin as Gueye replacement

According to reports from The Sunday Mirror (printed edition, page 69), Everton are set to recruit Jean-Philippe Gbamin as a replacement for Idrissa Gueye.
Marco Silva has addressed in his latest press conference that he wishes to keep hold of Gueye, but in case the Senegal midfielder leaves the club, the club will sign a replacement.
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen to sign the 29-year-old midfielder, and it seems Everton have already started planning for life without him.
The report claims that the Toffees want to wrap up the deal quickly for the Ivorian midfielder.
Everton have already made a move, and negotiation is underway at the moment to bring the midfielder who is valued at £30m.
Gbamin is a versatile player who can play as a central defender as well as a defensive central midfielder.
Wolves are reportedly interested in signing him. However, it seems Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have lined up other targets and it has paved the way for Everton to secure a deal for him.