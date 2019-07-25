Report: Everton set for talks to sign Moise Kean

According to reports from The Guardian, Everton are set to hold talks with Serie A champions Juventus over the potential signing of Moise Kean.
The highly-rated forward has emerged as one of the prime targets for Everton this summer, with Marco Silva looking to bolster his strike department.
The 19-year-old scored six goals in five Serie A starts last season, and he is generally perceived as one of the brightest young talents in world football.
The report claims that Everton have made an inquiry about signing the exciting young striker. Juventus are ready to sell him for £35.7m if a buy-back clause is inserted.
Kean would be a marquee signing for Everton if he makes the move to Goodison Park. However, it will still require a lot of effort for the deal to go through.
Juventus are demanding higher than Everton’s valuation of the player. Kean has one year left on his current deal, but is likely to sign a new contract extension at Juventus.
Also, Everton have reservations regarding a buy-back arrangement, with Juventus looking to set the price at £53.5 million.
Kean, who has already played three times for Italy, would be a massive signing for the Toffees, but it remains to be seen whether they can out-haggle Juventus at the negotiation table.