Report: Everton set for £5 million windfall due to sell-on clause should Romelu Lukaku leave Manchester United

According to The Sun, Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is nearing an Old Trafford exit after agreeing a £180,000-a-week deal with Inter Milan, and Everton are set to land a £5 million windfall if a deal goes through.
The Red Devils secured the services of the Belgium international from the Toffees two summers ago for £75 million, and are only willing to do business with Inter if they are willing to pay the exact amount for his signature.
As reported by MEN, Everton inserted a sell-on clause that entitles them to £5 million of any fee Lukaku commands anytime he leaves United, and while Inter are yet to submit a bid, the Goodison Park outfit are still in line for a windfall once a move goes through.
The Blues are looking to further strengthen their squad this term, and they could do with additional funds.
Lukaku spent four seasons with Everton after making a permanent move from Chelsea for £28 million upon a successful season-long loan, scoring 68 league goals in 141 appearances.
He has scored 42 goals in 96 games for the Red Devils but the return isn’t enough to convince manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the Norwegian preferring Marcus Rashford to lead his line.
Everton boss Marco Silva could do with a striker in the mould of the Belgium international, and would be hoping to land one this summer as they aim for an European place next season.