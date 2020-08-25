Report: Everton remain in talks to sign Abdoulaye Doucoure

It is an open secret that Everton are looking to sign a midfielder this summer.

The Toffees were heavily linked with a move for Pierre Emile Hojbjerg, but he chose to join Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur instead.





As a result, Carlo Ancelotti is looking for options elsewhere, and has earmarked Abdoulaye Doucoure as a potential option.

According to reports from Sky Sports (transfer live blog, 13:44), the Toffees are still in talks to sign French midfielder from Watford this summer.

The Toffees are reportedly close to securing a deal for Allan from Napoli, but Ancelotti wants to sign Doucoure as well.

The report claims that Watford value the 27-year-old at around £35m, and that the two parties are some way apart in their valuations.

Doucoure joined Watford in 2016 from Rennes and has made over 140 appearances for the club. Last season, he made 37 Premier League appearances, scoring four goals.

With Watford relegated to the Championship, chances are high that Doucoure would like to move elsewhere and continue in the Premier League.

Doucoure will bring depth, experience and significant quality to the side. He would be a very good signing for the Toffees. However, it seems they’re struggling to reach an agreement for him.