Report: Everton receive massive boost as Wilfried Zaha hands in a transfer request at Crystal Palace

According to reports from Sky Sports, Wilfried Zaha has handed in a transfer request at Crystal Palace.
Everton are heavily interested in signing the 26-year-old winger and have had two bids rejected for the player already.
According to reports from The Guardian, Everton submitted a bid in the region of £70 million plus two players – Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy – but Palace have rejected the offer.
The Eagles fear that they won’t be able to replace their talisman in such a short time. Palace have insisted they will not accept less than £100m for the Ivory Coast international.
However, Zaha has now handed in a transfer request as he feels the time is right for him to move to a bigger club and test himself at a higher level.
The news will come as a massive boost for Everton, and it remains to be seen whether they come up with an improved offer for him before Thursday’s deadline.
According to reports from The Sun, Everton have made it clear to Zaha that they will pay him over £200,000 a week should he decide to move to Goodison Park.