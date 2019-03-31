Report: Everton ready to pay £30m for Kurt Zouma

Everton signed Kurt Zouma during the summer transfer window on loan from Chelsea, and now they are looking to make his move permanent.
According to reports from The Sun, the Toffees are keen to sign the French international on a permanent deal after he impressed heavily for the Merseyside outfit on loan.
The report claims that Everton are willing to dish out a handsome fee of £30 million to sign him permanently from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.
Zouma has really impressed for the Toffees this season, managing 30 appearances in all competitions for Marco Silva’s side.
The Frenchman is a very good player and signing him permanently looks like a smart move. With Phil Jagielka approaching the end of his career, Everton will need more youths in the central defensive department, and the 24-year-old will slot in nicely.
The Sun adds that Chelsea would be willing to do business at that amount. Given Zouma’s age and experience, the money quoted will surely be considered as excellent value for money for Everton.