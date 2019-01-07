Report: Everton ready to move for Wilmar Barrios

According to reports from AS Argentina, Everton are looking to make a move for Wilmar Barrios this week.
The Toffees fans will be encouraged by the news that Barrios could be willing to make the switch to Goodison Park in January.
The 25-year-old has been a long term target of Everton. The Toffees made contact with Boca Juniors last year, and they could make a move for him again.
Barrios wanted to stick with Boca at that time, as they were set to play in the Copa Libertadores final, but now, he could be more open to moving on.
The highly rated Colombian has 17 caps for his country, and would be a good addition to the squad. He could add steel to Marco Silva’s midfield, but signing a defensive midfielder is certainly not Silva’s top priority at the moment.
Barrios has a release clause in his contract, and therefore, could be available at a decent price.
Everton have had a bumpy ride in the 2018-19 Premier League season so far, and Marco Silva will want more consistency from his side in the second half of the campaign.