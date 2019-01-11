Report: Everton ready to listen to offers for Morgan Schneiderlin

According to reports from The Daily Mail (print edition, page 85, Friday, January 11, 2019), Everton will listen to offers for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.
The French midfielder joined the Merseyside club from Manchester United in 2016 for a fee in the region of £20 million, but he never really justified the price tag.
The 29-year-old defensive midfielder has barely produced the form he showed during his time at Southampton, and this season, he has dropped down the pecking order under Marco Silva.
He is not guaranteed a place in Silva’s starting lineup at the moment, and has made made four starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League.
Schneiderlin is currently on £120k-per-week wages at the club, and the report claims that the Toffees are ready to listen to offers for him.
He has really struggled this season, and if he is not in the manager’s plans, it makes sense for Everton to part ways with the midfielder.
Schneiderlin has a contract at the club till 2021, but given his form, Everton may have to sell him at a much reduced price.