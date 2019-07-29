Report: Everton preparing bid for Wolves target Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Everton are reportedly preparing a bid for Jean-Philippe Gbamin, but Premier League rivals Wolves are also in the race for his signature.
According to reports from The Express, Wolves have already made contact to sign the versatile 23-year-old defender who is equally adept in playing the defensive midfield role.
Marco Silva has already suggested that the Toffees will sign a replacement if Idrissa Gueye leaves the club.
The Senegal international is currently in Paris to complete a move to Paris Saint-Germain after a £28million bid was accepted last week.
It seems Everton have identified the versatile defender and want to wrap up the deal quickly for the Ivorian midfielder.
According to reports from The Sunday Mirror (printed edition, page 69), the Merseyside club have already started negotiation to sign the player, which means there is a fair chance of the deal happening.
However, it remains to be seen whether Wolves make a serious effort for him, as Nuno Espirito Santo has other options being lined up.