Report: Everton plotting summer move for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish; fans react

According to Football Insider, Everton are looking to make Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish their headline summer signing.
The 24-year-old has been Villa’s best player this term despite their relegation struggles, scoring seven league goals and assisting six others in 26 league appearances.
Grealish is regarded as one of the best in his position outside of the top-six, and Everton reckon a chance to work under a top manager like Carlo Ancelotti could lure him to Goodison Park.
The Toffees want to build their team around the Villa star’s match-winning talents, but they face stiff competition from Manchester United.
The Red Devils are also interested in Grealish as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees him as a quality player capable of taking his side to the next level, and regardless of their top-flight status, Villa have a tough job on their hands as far as keeping him goes when the summer transfer window opens.
Everton want to establish themselves in the top-six going forward, and will look to make top additions to their squad over the summer transfer window.
Without a doubt, Grealish has what it takes to make the Toffees midfield better given his huge potential, but it remains to be seen if he will be keen to join the Goodison Park outfit if Man. United indeed come calling.
Everton fans reckon the Villa star will be a good signing for their side, and here is how some of them have reacted to the links on Twitter:
