Report: Everton plotting January move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos

According to OK Diario (via The Sun), Everton are primed to make a move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos if the Spain international can secure his release from Arsenal this month.
The 23-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at the Emirates Stadium, but has started just seven Premier League games, coming off the bench four times.
As a result, Ceballos wants to cut short his loan stay at Arsenal, and should Madrid recall him, Everton are preparing to lodge a bid.
AC Milan are also monitoring the situation, and it will be interesting to see if the Goodison Park outfit can convince the Spaniard to remain in England or if a move to Italy will be his preference.
Ceballos is out of favour at Madrid, so it’s almost impossible to see him spending the second half of the campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Everton are in need of a midfielder, and boss Carlo Ancelotti’s relationship with Madrid could help them win the race for the player’s signature.
The Italian helped the La Liga giants to their 10th Champions League title, and is still very much in their good books.
While he has struggled at North London, Ceballos could come in and do a fine job on Merseyside where there is less pressure and not much competition for playing minutes.
With Gylfi Sigurdsson struggling to make an impact, the Spanish midfielder has the chance to earn a starting berth at Goodison if he agrees to a move, and it’s a deal both clubs could end up benefitting from in the short and long-run depending on what decision they make at the end of the season.