Report: Everton plot £25m bid for Bertrand Traore

According to reports from Football Insider, Everton are ready to step up their chase for Lyon forward Bertrand Traore in the summer transfer window.
Everton are close to signing Andre Gomes from Barcelona on a permanent deal, and once they complete the move, the club will turn their attention towards signing Traore.
Marcel Brands is considering making a £25m bid for Traore. The report claims that Everton scouts are heavily impressed with his performance for Lyon last season.
The Burkina Faso international scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 48 appearances in all competitions. He is progressing rapidly since quitting Chelsea, and Everton are looking to bring him back to the Premier League.
Everton manager Marco Silva has given the green light for the club to make a move for the forward. He is a versatile attacker who is capable of playing across the front line, especially on the right flank.
Silva believes that Traore has the potential to become a potent Premier League attacking midfielder. It seems Everton are genuinely interested in him, and a summer move for him is on the cards.