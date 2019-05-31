Report: Everton planning summer move for Barcelona forward Malcom

According to Sport, Everton are keen on bringing out-of-favour Barcelona forward Malcom to Goodison Park this summer, and will start talks with the Catalans next week.
Having brought in the trio of Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne and Andre Gomes from the Camp Nou outfit last summer, the Toffees want to raid Barca again, and snapping up the Brazilian winger shouldn’t be hard if all parties can come to an agreement.
Malcom featured in 22 games across all competitions for the La Liga giants in 2018-19, scoring five goals and two assists, but only nine of those appearances were starts, and Everton are optimistic of sealing a deal as they are able to offer him much more playing minutes.
Manager Marco Silva could do with more quality attackers next season, and the former Corinthians and Bordeaux winger can offer them the needed quality in the final third.
The Barcelona man scored 12 goals in 35 league games in his last season at the Ligue 1 club to earn a move to Spain last summer, and while he has struggled given the quality in the star-studded side, he could turn successful like Digne once he starts playing more regularly.
Malcom is able to play on both wings, and will be a solid addition to the Blues given his direct style of play – one similar to compatriot Richarlison.