Report: Everton offered chance to sign Gremio forward Everton Sousa Soares

According to DAZN Brazil pundit Gustavo Gogaça Guffo, Everton have been offered the chance to sign Gremio forward Everton Sousa Soares by intermediaries.
Através de intermediários, atacante Éverton Cebolinha do @Gremio foi oferecido ao @Everton
Ingleses disseram estar "focados em outros jogadores no momento", mas que pode interessar no futuro.
Não houve proposta pelo atleta.
However, the Merseysiders have said they are focused on other players at the moment, but a future move can’t be ruled out with the Brazilian attacking midfielder keen to move to Europe someday.
A lot of bigwigs on the continent have been linked with Everton, with the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain said to be keen.
The Etihad Stadium outfit reportedly offered £37 million for the signature of the 23-year-old last month, but it doesn’t seem Gremio are willing to do business for that amount as they are holding out for £71 million.
#ManchesterCity have offered €40M + bonuses to #Gremio for #Everton. For him is ready a contract until 2024 (by €4,5M at year). #transfers #MCFC
Gremio want 50% share of his transfer fee, hence the enormous price tag.
However, it’s believed between £27 million and £36 million could be enough to seal a move for Everton.
The youngster will definitely be a hit at Goodison Park due to his name, and he also brings a lot to the table given his quality.
He scored thrice and assisted once in six games to help Brazil win the Copa America this summer, and can help boost manager Marco Silva’s attack as he aims to make them a top-six side going forward.