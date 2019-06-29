Report: Everton need to pay £15m to sign Lucas Ocampos

According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog, 16:51 pm), Everton are looking to sign Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos in the summer transfer window.
The 24-year-old winger initially joined Marseille on loan from Monaco in 2015 where he paired up with compatriot and manager Marcelo Bielsa.
In the summer of 2015, Marseille signed him on a permanent deal. However, after the resignation of Bielsa Ocampos struggled to impress under new manager Míchel, and spent loan spells at Genoa and Milan.
Last season, he made 28 Ligue 1 appearances for the club and scored four goals.
The report claims that Everton are looking to make a ‘bargain basement’ signing this summer as Marco Silva is looking to beef up his squad.
The Everton boss has earmarked Ocampos as the perfect player to add depth and quality to his wing position.
Ocampos has a contract at the French club till 2020, and Everton will need to pay £15 million to secure his signature.
Marseille need to offload players to meet financial fair play regulations, and therefore Everton have a chance of signing him if they meet the asking price.