Report: Everton most interested in Philippe Coutinho, Tottenham Hotspur ruled out

According to Bleacher Report, Everton are the most interested among the English clubs in Philippe Coutinho, with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool ruling themselves out of the running for the Barcelona attacking midfielder.

It has been reported that sources at Tottenham and Liverpool have told Bleacher Report that the North London outfit and the Reds will not make moves for the former Liverpool star in the summer transfer window.





The report has added that if the Brazil international – who can also operate as a winger – wants to return to the Premier League, then Everton are the club most interested.

It has been reported that the 28-year-old is having to seriously consider a move to Everton.

Everton move this summer?

Coutinho may not have made a huge hit at Barcelona, but the Brazilian is a very good and creative midfielder who was a huge success during his time at Liverpool.

Everton are an ambitious club who are aiming to challenge for the European places under manager Carlo Ancelotti, and a player of Coutinho’s quality and calibre will be massive in that quest.

However, there could be a problem for the former Inter Milan player, as he is a former Liverpool star, and that could be a bit awkward.