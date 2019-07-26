Report: Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye rejected Manchester United move

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is reportedly poised to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.
PSG are looking to wrap up his signing in the next few days in a deal thought to be worth £28million. The midfielder is expected to sign a five-year contract for the Parisien club.
French newspaper L’Equipe (h/t The Mirror) claims that the deal has taken longer than expected as Gueye was juggling between two offers following a late move from Manchester United.
The Red Devils are looking to bolster their midfield this summer following the departure of Ander Herrera and made a late bid to sign the 29-year-old.
The Senegal midfielder asked for more time to study the offers. However, despite United’s attempt to hijack the deal, Gueye has decided to snub a move to United and join the French outfit instead.
The Everton midfielder, who is on £70k-per-week wages, has been a long term target of PSG, and now he is verge of leaving Goodison Park this summer.