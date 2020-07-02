Report: Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti wants Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma

According to le10sport, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma back to Goodison Park this summer.

The France international isn’t in manager Frank Lampard’s starting XI at Stamford Bridge despite featuring in 33 games across all competitions so far this term, and a chance to play regularly could lure him back to Everton.





Zouma spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan with the Toffees, featuring in 32 league games and Ancelotti is keen on him.

The Italian wants to sign a centre-back this summer and has been linked with Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara, Lille’s Gabriel and Paris Saint-Germain’s Thiago Silva, but landing any of the trio is proving herculean.

Zouma proved his quality at Everton all over again, forcing Lampard to rule out another season-long loan with the Toffees as former manager Marco Silva wanted to hold on to him.

The 25-year-old has 135 Premier League appearances to his name since arriving from Saint-Étienne in 2014, and he definitely can help strengthen Everton’s backline like he did last term.

The Goodison Park outfit currently have Yerry Mina, Michael Keane and Mason Holgate as their first-team options in the department, but they need one more addition, and Zouma fits the bill perfectly.

His current contract at Chelsea runs out in 2023, and it will be interesting to see if the Blues will be ready to let him go after playing hardball a year ago.