Report: Everton made contact to sign Gabriel Barbosa

Everton boss Marco Silva should be looking to sign a striker when the transfer window opens in January. And it seems, he may have already found his target.
According to reports from Tuttomercatoweb, the Toffees are heavily interested in signing Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa, and have made contact with Inter Milan already.
The Merseyside club are looking to sign him on loan in the January transfer window with a view to make the deal permanent at the end of the season. However, Inter are only keen to sell him outright.
The 22-year-old joined Inter in 2016 2016 for a transfer fee to be worth £25 million. He struggled during his time at Inter, but has found his mojo back upon returning to Santos on loan.
He has scored 17 goals in 34 league matches for Santos, and is having a great time in Brazil. Barbosa could be a risky signing given he hasn’t performed well during his time in Europe.
Everton, though, could face strong competition from Crystal Palace and West Ham. Last month, Brazilian media outlet UOL reported that Crystal Palace wanted to sign him.
Earlier this month, Goal Brazil reported that Barbosa has set his heart out on moving to the Premier League, with West Ham keen for his signature.