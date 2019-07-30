Report: Everton looking to sign five new players before the end of the transfer window

Everton are expected to remain extremely busy in the final week of the summer transfer window as Marco Silva is looking to add some new faces to the squad.
According to reports from The Telegraph, the Everton boss is looking to make at least five new signings before the end of the transfer window.
The Toffees have signed Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jonas Lossl so far, but Silva has addressed recently that he needs more players in various positions.
And it seems, they are actively looking to bolster their squad with Marcel Brands preparing to sign at least five new players.
Everton badly need to sign a defensive midfielder especially after the departure of Idrissa Gueye who joined PSG yesterday.
The Toffees will also require a centre-back and a right-back. Silva is also keen to bolster his attack with the emphasis being laid on signing a striker and at least two attacking midfielders.
According to latest reports from Sky Sports, Everton have agreed a transfer fee in the region of £27.5m for Juventus striker Moise Kean.
Everton fans can expect an exciting end to the transfer window if Silva can bring five quality players to the club.