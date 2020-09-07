Report: Everton keen on Valencia striker Maxi Gomez

According to The Daily Telegraph, Everton have made enquiries about signing Valencia striker Maxi Gomez this summer.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti wants an out-and-out striker and is interested in working with the Uruguay international.





Gomez joined Valencia last summer from Celta Vigo for £13 million, but he is expected to cost less as the La Liga side look to cut costs by trimming their squad.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Moise Kean are Everton’s current out-and-out strikers, while Richarlison can also play in the position.

However, Ancelotti wants to boost his options in attack, and the chance to sign Gomez on the cheap is tempting.

The 24-year-old was linked with West Ham United last summer, and he could finally move to the Premier League in the coming weeks.

The Uruguayan scored 10 goals and assisted two others in 33 La Liga games last term, and his direct style of playing and physicality should see him adapt seamlessly to the English top-flight.

Everton have signed Allan and James Rodriguez this summer, with Abdoulaye Doucoure also expected to arrive to help add quality depth to the midfield.

A quality squad will help boost the Toffees’ chances of finishing in the European places in 2020-21, and it will be interesting to see if they can a deal for Gomez over the line.