Report: Everton keen on Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

According to The Athletic’s Patrick Boyland, Everton want a central midfielder with an energetic presence who is as capable on the ball as off it this summer, and they have identified Southampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as a target.
Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is an admirer of the 24-year-old and the club were interested in bringing him to Goodison Park during the January transfer window.
Hojbjerg has just a year left on his contract with the Saints and isn’t expected to put pen to paper on an extension.
Having stalled on signing a new deal, Southampton won’t be keen to lose the Denmark international for free and will most likely cash in on him when the summer transfer window opens.
Ancelotti has stressed his side’s need for more energy in the middle of the park, and Hojbjerg fits the profile.
With over a hundred Premier League games under his belt, the former Bayern Munich midfielder also brings the needed experience and quality to the table, and Everton won’t have to break the bank to land him.
However, they aren’t the only side interested in recruiting Hojbjerg’s services and suitors offering European football and more juicy offers could have a better chance in the race for the player.