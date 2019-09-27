Report: Everton keen on PSV striker Donyell Malen

According to CalcioMercato (via Sportsmail), Everton are interested in securing the services of PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen and have joined Arsenal in the race.
The Netherlands international left North London for the Eredivisie giants for just £500,000 in 2017, but is now worth times 100 of that, with suitors required to part with around £50 million in order to land his signature.
Malen’s impressive scoring output thus far this season has caught Everton’s eyes, and he hit the ground running on international level during the last break, scoring on his debut in the 4-2 victory against Germany.
Toffees’ sporting director Marcel Brands is said to be pushing for the transfer, and it is not hard to see why.
Malen has scored eight goals in as many Eredivisie and Europa League games this term, with five of those coming in the 5-0 demolition of Vitesse earlier this month.
Having scored just five league goals in six games, Everton surely could do with more attacking firepower, and they could decide to go after the Dutchman in January if their struggles continue and he keeps firing on all cylinders.
Summer signing Moise Kean hasn’t hit the ground running as many anticipated, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin isn’t particularly the most clinical of strikers.
It’s hard to see the Goodison Park outfit spending £50 million on Malen, though, but given the support majority shareholder and owner Farhad Moshiri has continued to show them in the transfer market, they wouldn’t hesitate to splash the cash if need be.