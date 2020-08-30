Report: Everton keen on Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero

According to the Daily Mirror, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero to Goodison Park this summer as he looks to strengthen his options in the department.

Jordan Pickford has been the Toffees first-choice since his arrival from Sunderland in the summer of 2017, playing every of their Premier League games to date.





However, the England international has struggled with consistency and remains prone to errors.

Pickford has been responsible for 10 errors leading to goals since becoming Everton goalie, and he could do with quality competition to keep him on his toes.

Romero could be set to leave Old Trafford this summer with Dean Henderson set to stay and fight for the starting berth with David de Gea, and the Argentina international will be a fine addition to the goalkeeping department at Goodison Park.

Despite playing second-fiddle at Man. Utd, the £70,000-a-week goalie has been his country’s first-choice for a while and is capable of giving Pickford the run for his money.

Everton can’t afford blunders from their man in goal if they want to challenge for a top-six finish next term and going forward, and the 33-year-old could come in to help boost their options.