Report: Everton keen on Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), Veronique – the agent and mother of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot – is in talks with Everton as the club look to sign him this summer.
The Toffees were also keen on landing the France international in January but a move couldn’t work out.
Rabiot has struggled to break into Juve’s XI since arriving as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, and is already looking to leave for greener pastures.
Manchester United are also interested in landing the Frenchman as boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his squad, but Everton could have an advantage in the race.
Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti promoted Rabiot to PSG’s senior team ahead of the 2012-13 season and a reunion could be on the cards if the club’s project and offer are convincing enough.
Everton need to make more quality signings if they are to ever become a top-six side, and signing the Juventus midfielder will improve their fortunes in the middle of the park.
The 25-year-old is yet to fulfill his huge potential but still has time to become one of the best midfielders on the planet, and it will be interesting to see if that could become a reality at Goodison Park.