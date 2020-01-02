Report: Everton keen on January move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot

According to Italian outlet Sports Media Set, Everton are preparing to launch a £21 million bid for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this month as manager Carlo Ancelotti looks to reunite with his former charge.
The 24-year-old has struggled for playing minutes since leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Turin in the summer, featuring in just 12 games thus far.
Arsenal are also keen on Rabiot and will look to match Everton’s bid with Mikel Arteta looking to improve his squad.
Juve could be tempted to cash in on the Frenchman after landing him for free, and the Toffees could be landing a quality player for themselves.
Rabiot has 18 major honours to his name from his time at PSG, and he brings much-needed experience to the table with over 250 games under his belt.
Juve’s Sporting Director Fabio Paratici will evaluate Everton’s bid as it could help fund the move for Dejan Kulusevski, and it will be interesting to see if a move works out.
The Goodison Park outfit are short of quality depth in the middle of the park due to long-term injuries to Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes, and they could do with a solid addition like Rabiot in order to finish the campaign strongly.
The France international is a top box-to-box midfielder, and he could be moulded into a world-class star under the tutelage of Ancelotti.