Report: Everton keen on Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Everton are showing keen interest in signing Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard in the summer transfer window.
The France Under21 international has been in sensational form for the Bhoys this season. He has scored 26 goals in 44 appearances for Celtic and is likely to be in demand this summer.
The report claims that Everton have conducted several scouting trips to check the striker and it seems they’re heavily impressed with the 22-year-old.
Celtic have already begun preliminary moves to offer a contract extension to convince him to stay put and help them win 10 Scottish Premier League title in a row.
Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City are also interested in him. Brendan Rodgers signed Edouard when he was in charge of Celtic and he could be looking to bring him to the Premier League.
However, Everton have ‘made their intentions clear’, and have watched him in back-to-back games against Kilmarnock and FC Copenhagen last month.
Celtic reportedly want over £30 million for the striker. The Bhoys are likely to command the biggest transfer fee in Scottish football, but Everton probably won’t mind paying that amount.
Edouard would be an exciting signing for the Toffees, and would add significant depth and quality to the side.