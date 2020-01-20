Report: Everton join the race for Krzysztof Piatek

According to reports from the Sunday Mirror (19/1; page 66), Everton have joined the race to sign AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek in the January transfer window.
Carlo Ancelotti is looking to bolster his forward line after Cenk Tosun was allowed to leave the club on loan this month. He has joined Crystal Palace and scored in the 2-2 draw against Champions Manchester City.
The Toffees have earmarked Piatek as a potential option. The 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact at San Siro and has been linked with a move away from the club. Piatek has scored four goals in 14 Serie A starts this season.
Need to act quickly
The report claims that Crystal Palace are in contact with the player’s agent about bringing him to Selhurst Park. So, Everton need to move quickly for him.
The Poland international has been reportedly chased by Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United this month. Spurs were keen to sign him on loan, but were put off by Milan’s £30m valuation of the player.
It remains to be seen whether Everton or Palace can lure Piatak to the Premier League because the striker is reportedly not keen to join a club that are not in Champions League contention.