Report: Everton join Crystal Palace in the race to sign Michy Batshuayi

According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog, 17:05 pm), Everton have joined the race to sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea in the January transfer window.
The Belgium international joined the Spanish club Valencia on loan in the summer, but the striker is set to return to his parent club after Los Che confirmed that they are in talks to terminate his deal.
Los Che sporting director Mateu Alemany has confirmed that Batshuayi would be heading back to Stamford Bridge at a press conference on Thursday.
The 25-year-old joined Chelsea in 2016 on a big money move from Marseille, and has managed 53 appearances in all competitions, scoring 19 goals.
This season, he has scored only three goals in 23 appearances for Valencia in all competitions. However, he has no shortage of admirers, with Everton, Crystal Palace and Fulham, all vying for his signature. He could cost in the region of £14m.
Everton are looking to bolster their strike options, with Cenk Tosun and Oumar Niasse failing to make the grade this season under boss Marco Silva.