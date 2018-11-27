Report: Everton interested in Thorgan Hazard

Everton bolstered their attacking department in the summer with the signings like Richarlison and Bernard, but it seems Marco Silva is looking to add more quality in that department.
According to reports from Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Borussia Monchengladbach forward Thorgan Hazard is attracting Everton’s interest. It has been reported that the player might be interested in moving to the Premier League as well.
Thorgan, brother of Chelsea star Eden Hazard, joined Gladbach in 2015 from Chelsea. He has a contract at the club till 2020, which means Everton will have to pay a lot of money for his signature.
He has been in great form this season. The exciting attacking midfielder, who can play in all the three positions upfront, has scored 11 goals and registered five assists in all competitions this season.
The Belgian has 19 senior caps with 3 goals for the national side, and he would be a cracking signing for the club. Everton have enjoyed some luck with Belgian players – Lukaku, Fellaini and Mirallas – in the past, and it remains to be seen whether they can lure Hazard to Goodison Park in January.