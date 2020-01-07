Report: Everton interested in signing Juventus defender Merih Demiral

According to reports from The Telegraph, Everton are showing interest in signing Juventus defender Merih Demiral in the January transfer window.
The report claims that the highly-rated 21-year-old defender is “high” on Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti’s transfer wish-list.
Demiral only joined Juventus from fellow Serie A side Sassuolo in July, and the Old Lady are not too keen to offload him. He has struggled to make an impact, managing only five games, but Juventus are not looking to sell him at the moment.
Competition from PL rivals
Everton do need defensive reinforcements, and Demiral would be a good signing for the club.
However, the Toffees could face strong competition from Premier League rivals Leicester City. According to reports from Sky Sports, the Foxes have had a bid in excess of £25.5 m for the Turkey international rejected by the Italian champions.
Brendan Rodgers’s side are now pondering over making a loan move for the Juventus centre-back with a view to sign him permanently next summer.
Juventus have also turned down an offer of £34m from Borussia Dortmund for the highly-rated defender.
Therefore, Everton will have to offer a handsome fee to consider Juventus into selling him.