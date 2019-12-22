Report: Everton interested in signing Jean-Clair Todibo

According to reports from Spanish media outlet Sport, three Premier League clubs – Everton, Manchester United, and Southampton – are all interested in signing Jean-Clair Todibo from Barcelona.
There have been interest from Italian clubs for the youngster as well with Calciomercato reporting that the player had been in talks regarding a move to Milan.
The 19-year-old, who only cost the Blaugrana €2m, has only been involved in four La Liga matches since joining the club in January this year.
He has been a peripheral figure since moving to the Nou Camp, and he is now demanding more first-team football. The centre-back, who can also play as a defensive midfielder, looks set to leave on loan or permanently in January.
According to reports from El Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are hopeful that they can secure €25m (£21m) by selling the highly-talented defender.
Barcelona are open to selling the young French defender but the Catalan giants want to agree a clause that would allow them to potentially re-sign him in the next couple of years.
Carlo Ancelotti, the new Everton boss, will be looking to sign a new defender in January, and Todibo would be a smart signing for the club.